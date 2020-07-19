Scott Sedgley has his eyes on the prize - sustainability

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I’ll be voting for Scott Sedgley for mayor because he’s the one with both the courage and the experience to get us through the next decade. We are living in “interesting” times-not knowing how the COVID-19 pandemic will work itself out or what will be the next climate disaster. But Scott has shown that he has his eye on the prize—a sustainable future—and is not afraid to take a leadership role.

Sedgley campaigned for “Yes on C” because he knows, now more than ever, that the watersheds that supply our drinking water need protection if we want to be able to use them in the future. He voted against the Napa Oaks development because he understood that Napa residents place a high value on the environmental benefits of the oak-covered hills that surround us. He serves as vice chairperson of the countywide Climate Action Committee because he realizes without a climate-safe future, none of us are safe.

Scott Sedgley was recognized as a Napa County Climate Champion in 2018 because of the work he does for our city and our future. I ask you to join me in voting for Scott for mayor.

Chris Benz

Napa