Scott Sedgley has the right temperament to be mayor

Scott Sedgley’s letter to the editor ("Wrong About Gentry’s Position") dated Friday, May 22, is a perfect example of why he would provide strong leadership for Napa.

In his letter, he sets the record straight from Mr. Harris’s letter to the editor, ("A clear choice for Napa mayor," May 20), contending that Councilwoman Doris Gentry opposed the City Hall project, while he, Councilman Sedgley was in favor. Mr. Harris contends this would have been disastrous for Napa in light of our current pandemic and economic struggles.

I assumed, as I would suspect many reading Mr. Harris’s letter, that it was factual. What did Councilman Sedgley do in response to this voting discrepancy? He dug into the facts by methodically listing out all the votes taken on the City Hall project going back to 2017.