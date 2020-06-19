Scott Sedgley has the right temperament to be mayor

Scott Sedgley’s letter to the editor ("Wrong About Gentry’s Position") dated Friday, May 22, is a perfect example of why he would provide strong leadership for Napa.
In his letter, he sets the record straight from Mr. Harris’s letter to the editor, ("A clear choice for Napa mayor," May 20), contending that Councilwoman Doris Gentry opposed the City Hall project, while he, Councilman Sedgley was in favor. Mr. Harris contends this would have been disastrous for Napa in light of our current pandemic and economic struggles.
I assumed, as I would suspect many reading Mr. Harris’s letter, that it was factual. What did Councilman Sedgley do in response to this voting discrepancy? He dug into the facts by methodically listing out all the votes taken on the City Hall project going back to 2017.
By accessing these public records, he respectfully recounts every vote taken by Councilwoman Gentry. There he found, which supported his recollection, that Councilwoman Gentry voted in favor of the City Hall project moving forward whenever it came up for a vote, as did he and the other council members. All except when Councilman Sedgley was the lone no vote for continued analysis for sites A and C.
Mr. Harris ends his May 20 letter, stating, “We need a mayor that will be fiscally responsible and make sound decisions about our city’s assets regarding what we fix, rebuild or sell. I believe Doris Gentry is the right candidate to manage our money.”
Mr. Harris has the right idea, but he’s backing the wrong candidate. Please join me and many others in support of Scott Sedgley for Mayor.
Carol Barge
Napa
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!