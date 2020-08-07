Scott Sedgley is best choice for Napa mayor

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Napa has had more than its fair share of emergencies in the 42 years I have lived here—floods, fires, earthquakes, economic depressions and recessions, and now the COVID-19 pandemic and climate emergency. It’s vitally important that we have strong leadership to guide Napa through these perilous times. That’s why I strongly support Scott Sedgley for Mayor of Napa. Scott is a lifelong Napa resident with a long history of public service, including 30 years as a firefighter and fire captain and 8 years on the City Council and a stint as Vice Mayor.

He is the far better choice than his opponent, who has encouraged businesses and individuals to reject the simple safeguards preventing the spread of COVID-19, who has shown favor to out-of-town developers who line her pockets and who has appeared at a rally alongside white nationalist Ben Bergquam of the Proud Boys and has expressed contempt for the LGBTQ community.

I trust Scott to offer calm and experienced leadership in emergencies. His well-rounded community service record includes leadership in historical preservation, conservation, parks & recreation, education and climate action. He balances wise business and residential development with preserving and protecting the unique natural environment that makes this such an enjoyable place to live, work and visit. Scott has shown he is a leader for all the people of Napa, without prejudice.