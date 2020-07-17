Scott Sedgley is epitome of dedicated public servant

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

My mother grew up in Napa, our children grew up in Napa and Scott Sedgley grew up in Napa. My husband and I moved to Napa 52 years ago. I first met Scott 35 years ago. And although I wasn't one of his teachers, I certainly could have been.

After Scott graduated from Napa High School in 1970, he worked as a union carpenter. Later he went to work for the Napa City Fire Department. After 32 years as a Napa Firefighter, Capt. Sedgley retired. He also served as a board members of the Napa Valley Unified School District for nine years. And he is currently president of the Napa Historical Society. He has served on our city council for the last eight years.

In short, Scott Sedgley is the epitome of a dedicated public servant -- he is someone who listens, cares, thinks and considers many sides of the issues at hand. Scott is a husband, father, grandfather, friend and hard working volunteer who has proven his dedication to the citizens of the city of Napa.

Leaders like Scott renew my faith in the American way of life. He will put the interest of us Napans first (not himself). I am proud to give Scott my enthusiastic endorsement and encourage others to join me in my support of Scott Sedgley for mayor of the city of Napa.

Bonnie Broxton

Napa