Scott Sedgley is ideal choice for mayor of Napa.

I believe two important considerations of a political candidate are their respectful, personal character and ability to manage effectively with fairness.

I personally know that Scott Sedgley possesses both of these traits.

His longtime passion for Napa, developed as a Napa native, former firefighter and avid supporter of Napa’s historic resources, has earned him the respect of a broad range of residents, city officials and business professionals.

Being a former captain in the Napa Fire Department and a current City Council member is indicative of his ability to lead and manage. His willingness to listen to opposing opinions, approach issues using critical thought, the courage to vote for what he believes is fair and right, are traits we expect from our civic leaders.

In my opinion, Scott Sedgley is the ideal choice for the future mayor of Napa.

Ernest Schlobohm

Napa

