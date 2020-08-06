Scott Sedgley Is Real

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We have an opportunity in the city of Napa that I urge every voter to embrace in the coming race for mayor in November: Elect Scott Sedgley. As a native Napan, he has invested his life and his energy in making Napa a place where real people live, where children thrive, and where our government is charged with serving the interests of all of us.

We met in 1984 during his years with the Fire Department when I was Principal of Vintage High School. I worked for him and with him during his 9 years on the Napa Valley Unified School District Board. I have seen him volunteer for this community on the City Parks and Recreation Committee, as a docent for the Bale Grist Mill, and as a member and president of the Napa Valley Historical Society. I know his family. This man is real.

Scott has served on the Napa City Council for 8 years. His experience in crisis management informs his actions and decisions as we face ever more stressful times in Napa. He evaluates the pros and cons, weighs carefully the consequences of the choices he makes, and always supports the decisions that he believes will most benefit the citizens of Napa. He considers himself to be our servant, and acts accordingly.