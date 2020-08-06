Scott Sedgley Is Real

We have an opportunity in the city of Napa that I urge every voter to embrace in the coming race for mayor in November: Elect Scott Sedgley. As a native Napan, he has invested his life and his energy in making Napa a place where real people live, where children thrive, and where our government is charged with serving the interests of all of us.
We met in 1984 during his years with the Fire Department when I was Principal of Vintage High School. I worked for him and with him during his 9 years on the Napa Valley Unified School District Board. I have seen him volunteer for this community on the City Parks and Recreation Committee, as a docent for the Bale Grist Mill, and as a member and president of the Napa Valley Historical Society. I know his family. This man is real.
Scott has served on the Napa City Council for 8 years. His experience in crisis management informs his actions and decisions as we face ever more stressful times in Napa. He evaluates the pros and cons, weighs carefully the consequences of the choices he makes, and always supports the decisions that he believes will most benefit the citizens of Napa. He considers himself to be our servant, and acts accordingly.
This is a man who knows how to separate friendship from his duties as a council member. I have personally been on the losing end of a City Council appeal. Scott voted against me. Even now, I feel the council made the wrong decision. Nevertheless, I still support Scott because I believe he made the best decision he could, given the structure of the appeal process and the information that he had at hand. I asked for a debriefing with two City Council members when the process was completed, one who had supported my appeal, architect Juliana Inman, and Scott. I appreciated the opportunity to have city staff and the council hear my issues. Following that meeting, I chose not to pursue the matter further.
Scott’s style is not to play the usual game of politics. Scott is real. He is an experienced, honest, honorable man who loves his family, friends, and this community. Please join me to ensure that he is our next mayor of the City of Napa.
Virginia Rue
Napa
