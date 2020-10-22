Scott Sedgley is the better choice for Napa's mayor

County Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht in a recent newsletter describes the needed qualifications for the city’s mayor. The truly relevant qualification in this election is “…you need to trust your mayor. This job is not about one person, it is about our city, all of us.”

Doris Gentry is about Doris, Scott Sedgley is about Napa. Trust him with your vote

John W. Pearson

Napa

Editor's Note: The Register asked Gentry about the issue raised by the author. She responded: "I am not the Treasurer so I don’t have any idea how the numbers were calculated

"I organized and hosted and drew the crowds

"And we did give away lotsa money to other non profits - not sure about the years you mention

"Mostly the event was a PR to bring attention and focus on foster care. From that end (my end) it worked fabulously. We gained many great supporters and led people to know (and be aware) of the needs of foster care.

"In 2015 (I think that’s when) I raised over $200,000 and took 225 foster kids and families to Disneyland all paid for by wineries and donors.