Scott Sedgley is the better choice for Napa's mayor

Scott Sedgley is the outstanding choice for Napa’s next mayor. The Register’s Sept. 12 editorial “strongly" supporting him points to the mayor’s important role as the only city-wide elected office “That will give the mayor a mandate to lead that no other (City Council) member can equal ... An embodiment of the city and a key figure for setting the tone and direction of the community.”
Scott brings a very impressive local history demonstrating that he has the experience, knowledge, with a calm, rational approach to address the serious economic and public health issues the city must deal with.
In contrast the same editorial states that Doris Gentry’s history is that “On and off the council she has proven to be a volatile, eccentric and polarizing figure, whose views are out of step with the Napa mainstream.”
There is another important contrast between these two candidates. Sedgley’s website shows a broad base of political and community endorsement, including those with whom the new mayor will need to work. They include Congressman, Mike Thompson, State Senator, Bill Dodd, all five members of the Napa County Board of Supervisors, and Napa’s outgoing mayor, Jill Techel.
In contrast, Gentry’s website endorsements show no support from current, local elected or appointed officials. This is critical as the new mayor will need to have strong relationships with other public figures to develop a much-needed inter-agency recovery effort.
On Doris’ website she touts her business and financial expertise. She has stated on her campaign for mayor website, “Owned corporations coast to coast, serving as Executive Director or CEO. Her passion for banking, finance, numbers, is evidenced all her life.” More recently her website states, “Three decades of building corporations, fund raising and enhancing public agencies…”
This “passion” has not played out well in one of Doris’ local non-profit fund-raising efforts. On her campaign website it states that she “Chairs the annual Chocolate & Wine Event for Foster Kids.” The website for this event goes further stating that it is “A Doris Gentry Production: The “Annual Chocolate and Wine Tasting” (“A combination of the regions finest wines, best chocolates, and the desire to support the well-being of children”).
Public non-profit IRS reports show that this event has not done well. For the five-year period 2014 to 2018 this fund-raising activity spent 70% of the revenue on expenses. In 2018 alone, the revenue for Doris’ production was $56,381 with expenses of $56,235. A net gain of only $146 (less than 1%).
In 2016 there was a $917 loss.
Why would she persist in this endeavor, or at least make sure it is run to really be about “the well-being of children?” It’s very clear, this fundraiser has been more about Doris than the children.
County Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht in a recent newsletter describes the needed qualifications for the city’s mayor. The truly relevant qualification in this election is “…you need to trust your mayor. This job is not about one person, it is about our city, all of us.”
Doris Gentry is about Doris, Scott Sedgley is about Napa. Trust him with your vote
John W. Pearson
Napa
Editor's Note: The Register asked Gentry about the issue raised by the author. She responded: "I am not the Treasurer so I don’t have any idea how the numbers were calculated
"I organized and hosted and drew the crowds
"And we did give away lotsa money to other non profits - not sure about the years you mention
"Mostly the event was a PR to bring attention and focus on foster care. From that end (my end) it worked fabulously. We gained many great supporters and led people to know (and be aware) of the needs of foster care.
"In 2015 (I think that’s when) I raised over $200,000 and took 225 foster kids and families to Disneyland all paid for by wineries and donors.
"We could not do those sorts of things if we had not built a great name for foster care in Napa. No other county has done the majestic things I have done for awareness for foster care.
"So if we did not exactly raise the cash from the events — then we still benefitted much greater in other ways.
"I will not debate facts and if u have the forms and want to run that story there is nothing I can say about that.
"Foster care is critical and if a person (me) chooses to kill myself to host a spectacular event to grow awareness - that seems like a great thing for a city.
"No personal benefit was had. Never endorsed by VINTNER’S or wineries and pretty much zero dollars of winery donations have ever come my way. The entire gain was to foster care and impoverished children."
