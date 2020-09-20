Scott Sedgley is the only mayoral candidate that reflects Napa

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Scott Sedgley is the only mayoral candidate who reflects Napa. In the years I’ve known Scott, he has quietly, and without the need for fanfare, supported the people of Napa, his hometown. His service, experience and leadership comes from his heart and deeply reflects who he is and how he leads.

Did you know:

-- Scott walked into LaMorinita when he discovered they were feeding children and offered to write them a check.

-- Scott helped serve lunches to students through at least two organizations.

- Scott consistently volunteers to ready the soil at a community food bank garden.

-- Scott walks into offices wherever he is “serving” just to say hi and make sure people feel appreciated.

-- Scott volunteers at the Bale Mill regularly and has been instrumental in its restoration.

-- Scott leads Historical Society tours.

-- Scott is a well-loved life-long customer at a local eatery.

-- Scott has a kind word and a funny story for whomever he meets.

-- Scott finds time for friends and family.