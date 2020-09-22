Scott Sedgley is the right candidate for Napa mayor

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I wish to add my name to the substantial number of highly respected and concerned Napans who have endorsed Scott Sedgley for mayor of Napa, including the recent endorsement of the editorial board of the Napa Valley Register ("Editorial: The choice for Napa's mayor," Sept. 13).

Much of what I can say about Scott has already been very well expressed in several letters of support previous to mine. I have known Scott since the 1960s when we were in grade school together. As a longtime Napan, he understands the benefits of understanding our town's history, both as a member of the board of the Napa Historical Society and a supporter of the efforts of Napa County Landmarks, on whose board I currently serve.

Scott understands the diversity of this community and the need to lead in a balanced and well-thought-out way to serve all constituencies. He is not 'anti' any facet of our community but rather seeks to understand and include.

He has an impressive record of public service both in his career as a fire captain and in his donating of time to several years on the school board and the City Council.