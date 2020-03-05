Scott Sedgley is the right person for mayor

I met Scott Sedgley in 2012, his first year as city council member. I asked if we could meet on an issue that was troubling me. He agreed, immediately.

We met and I asked him if it was true that the Napa Senior Center would soon be turned into a Community Center. Scott said no, that there was no conversation with the city council on this issue, which I was delighted to learn.

I was impressed with his willingness to meet and his straight forwardness. During the years, since that meeting, I've never wavered in my admiration and trust of Scott's honesty and integrity.

I believe that Scott will make the perfect Napa city mayor and is the right candidate to step into Mayor Jill Techel's 16-year-old, well-worn shoes.

Apparently, I'm far from alone in my recommendation. I see that our congressman, our state senator, assembly member, district attorney -- Oh, my goodness -- and our county sheriff, all of our city/town mayors, Napa City Council members Alessio and Luros, and so many more have endorsed him.

Let's join these folks and help make Scott Sedgley our new Napa city mayor.

Betty Rhodes

Napa

