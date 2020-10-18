Scott Sedgley is the right person for Napa mayor

I have been honored to serve as Napa’s Mayor these past 15 years and as a City Councilperson since 1996. These 24 years of community experience afford me a behind-the-scenes view of what the mayor’s job really entails.
Reflecting back on the decades I have served our city, there are a few things that I consider my proudest moments, but none more than the Flood Control Project — one of the largest public works projects in Napa’s history. For years, unstoppable flooding caused hundreds of millions of dollars in damage, destroying homes, closing businesses, and forcing evacuations. For 15 years, I traveled to Washington two to three times per year to ask for federal support.
As mayor, I made the case as to why we needed not just minimal flood control, but a beautiful project that would serve our community for generations. I am proud that we successfully secured over $235 million, and are building a project that will keep our community safe year after year.
The next mayor of Napa will have to continue that work, representing Napa and making the case that the project should be finished. Scott Sedgley is the only candidate who can get it done. Scott has deep, unrivaled knowledge about Napa, and has strong relationships won through his years of service. He will fight for us, and I will rest easy knowing he is in charge.
Our community has struggled — earthquakes, fires, floods, recessions, pandemics, missing moose heads — yet, when times get tough, we come together in a way that no other community can. We are Napa Strong. A representative of FEMA once told me after a natural disaster, “You made us want to help you.” I tell you this not with ego, but simply to reinforce the fact that relationships matter, and being able to advocate for Napa is paramount to our community’s success.
Again, Scott Sedgley is the only candidate who can make the strongest case for us. After a long career as a Napa firefighter, Scott has excellent planning skills and will act decisively when it matters.
Over the years, I have witnessed firsthand Scott’s incredible work ethic and dedication to Napa’s residents. I pride myself as being a consensus leader and working collaboratively, so it pains me to say that Doris Gentry is not an appropriate person to serve as our mayor. A mayor should reflect a city’s collective values — a unifying voice to bring everyone together. In this moment of tremendous divisiveness, we need a person who will listen with an open mind, embodying what it means to be Napa Strong.
Knowing that my retirement is imminent, I have spent a lot of time reflecting on the legacy I want to leave. I have worked hard to build a vibrant, innovative, and inclusive community. Scott Sedgley is the only candidate I trust to hand the reins—any other vote truly endangers the strength and progress of our city that so many have worked towards.
Reminder to vote and in order to have your ballot counted in the first wave of results released at 8:01 p.m. election night you should mail your ballot by Oct. 27 or you can drop the ballot in one of local drop boxes by Oct. 31.
Mayor Jill Techel
Napa
