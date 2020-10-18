Scott Sedgley is the right person for Napa mayor

I have been honored to serve as Napa’s Mayor these past 15 years and as a City Councilperson since 1996. These 24 years of community experience afford me a behind-the-scenes view of what the mayor’s job really entails.

Reflecting back on the decades I have served our city, there are a few things that I consider my proudest moments, but none more than the Flood Control Project — one of the largest public works projects in Napa’s history. For years, unstoppable flooding caused hundreds of millions of dollars in damage, destroying homes, closing businesses, and forcing evacuations. For 15 years, I traveled to Washington two to three times per year to ask for federal support.

As mayor, I made the case as to why we needed not just minimal flood control, but a beautiful project that would serve our community for generations. I am proud that we successfully secured over $235 million, and are building a project that will keep our community safe year after year.

The next mayor of Napa will have to continue that work, representing Napa and making the case that the project should be finished. Scott Sedgley is the only candidate who can get it done. Scott has deep, unrivaled knowledge about Napa, and has strong relationships won through his years of service. He will fight for us, and I will rest easy knowing he is in charge.