Scott Sedgley, Napa’s most equipped candidate for mayor

As the first open mayoral election for many years approaches, voters of the city of Napa are faced with the question of whom to select among multiple candidates available. Many are wondering which candidate is most qualified and for whom do I cast vote?
I recommend Scott Sedgley. Scott is an extremely qualified candidate for this position.
As a political science student at U.C. Davis and a resident of Napa, I believe Scott is the most dedicated candidate for Napa. Coming from a long line of educators in the Napa Valley in the Silva family, I understand the importance of choosing a candidate who both cares about the community and has a strong foundational understanding of the community.
As someone who has grown up and has lived in the Napa Valley all his life, Scott understands what works well in Napa and what issues need to be addressed for future generations. Simply put, that is why my family and I have chosen to support and endorse Scott Sedgley.
Furthermore, Scott has questioned the development of Napa going into the future by diving into initiatives ranging from cleaning up the environment and protecting our city’s land to providing affordable housing options for workers of the city of Napa.
His strong work ethic as a carpenter and then a firefighter for 30 years and retirement as a firetruck captain shows his devotion to the community.
Among all else, Scott previously was a member on NVUSD school board for nine years. In addition, Scott has served on the Napa City Council since 2012, while also being the chair on the Board of Napa Solano Waste Management Authority, previous vice-chair of the Napa County Transportation and Planning Area, a previous member on the local Parks and Recreation Advisory Commission, and present representative of Napa to the Napa County Watershed Information Center & Conservancy.
This shows his strong willingness to the community. His experience is second to none.
Scott additionally supports community organizations by serving as president of the Napa Valley Historical Society, a docent at Bale Grist Mill State Historic Site, and as an appointed member to the Napa Valley Opera House Board of Trustees.
Scott’s background serving on commissions and committees ranging from parks to watersheds proves that Scott is the most driven candidate to address the issues of keeping the environment clean and addressing climate change.
Scott listens to the constituency for issues that need to be addressed and for recommended solutions. Not only does Scott listen and address, but he is also an honest person. He shows empathy and compassion toward others.
As we approach a crucial 2020 election where we are voting for important offices, we as citizens of the city of Napa must remember the importance of the health and strength of our municipality in order to ensure prosperity for those who live in it. We must look to a candidate who is a unifier, problem-solver, critical thinker, and driven public servant.
Scott is the most qualified and strongest candidate for mayor of Napa given his expansive background and commitment to the community to address even the most difficult of challenges. I urge you to consider voting for Scott Sedgley for mayor of Napa on Nov. 3.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!