Scott Sedgley, Napa’s most equipped candidate for mayor

Among all else, Scott previously was a member on NVUSD school board for nine years. In addition, Scott has served on the Napa City Council since 2012, while also being the chair on the Board of Napa Solano Waste Management Authority, previous vice-chair of the Napa County Transportation and Planning Area, a previous member on the local Parks and Recreation Advisory Commission, and present representative of Napa to the Napa County Watershed Information Center & Conservancy.

This shows his strong willingness to the community. His experience is second to none.

Scott additionally supports community organizations by serving as president of the Napa Valley Historical Society, a docent at Bale Grist Mill State Historic Site, and as an appointed member to the Napa Valley Opera House Board of Trustees.

Scott’s background serving on commissions and committees ranging from parks to watersheds proves that Scott is the most driven candidate to address the issues of keeping the environment clean and addressing climate change.

Scott listens to the constituency for issues that need to be addressed and for recommended solutions. Not only does Scott listen and address, but he is also an honest person. He shows empathy and compassion toward others.