Scott Sedgley: Napan through and through

I’m writing to ask people to vote - Scott Sedgley for Mayor. I’ve known Scott for about 35 years as we both worked for the city of Napa. He in the Fire Dept while I worked in the Police Department.
I want to say up front, I don’t know Doris Gentry. I don’t recall ever meeting her. The only recollection I have of her is, as I recall, she was involved in the tea party movement years ago, and she worked on the Fourth of July parade. I’m guessing she’s probably a very nice person.
Scott Sedgley I know very well. He is a Napan through and through. By that, I mean more than just living here. He cares about this community with his whole being. I trust him to make the right decision not just for himself but based on what’s best for Napa.
Scott is common-sense and reality-based. He won’t make decisions on this city trying to be Disneyland north but on what makes sense for those of us who live here and call Napa home.
Tim Cantillon
Napa
