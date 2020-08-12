Scott Sedgley: Napan through and through

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I’m writing to ask people to vote - Scott Sedgley for Mayor. I’ve known Scott for about 35 years as we both worked for the city of Napa. He in the Fire Dept while I worked in the Police Department.

I want to say up front, I don’t know Doris Gentry. I don’t recall ever meeting her. The only recollection I have of her is, as I recall, she was involved in the tea party movement years ago, and she worked on the Fourth of July parade. I’m guessing she’s probably a very nice person.

Scott Sedgley I know very well. He is a Napan through and through. By that, I mean more than just living here. He cares about this community with his whole being. I trust him to make the right decision not just for himself but based on what’s best for Napa.

Scott is common-sense and reality-based. He won’t make decisions on this city trying to be Disneyland north but on what makes sense for those of us who live here and call Napa home.

Tim Cantillon

Napa