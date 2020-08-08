Scott Sedgley: The right candidate at the right time

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I am encouraged that Scott Sedgley has thrown his hat in the ring to serve as the next mayor of Napa.

As graduate of Napa High School, a former carpenter, and a lifelong public servant, including 32 years as a firefighter, and a member of the City Council since 2012, he has the breadth of understanding, the experience, and skills to navigate the difficult issues our city faces.

Among these challenges are the growing threats to our environment and our climate. Scott has demonstrated that he will be a strong champion for the environment, climate, and environmental justice, standing up for the protection of our friends and neighbors, along with our woodlands and watershed. Scott participated on the Watershed Information & Conservation Council, and joined the countywide Climate Action Committee formed last year.

Given his firefighting background, Scott is well aware of the need for careful land management, especially as droughts intensify and temperatures rise due to climate change, and the vital role that our forests play in preventing erosion, supporting our watershed, providing a home for wildlife, and making Napa County a truly special place.