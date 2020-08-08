Scott Sedgley: The right candidate at the right time

I am encouraged that Scott Sedgley has thrown his hat in the ring to serve as the next mayor of Napa.
As graduate of Napa High School, a former carpenter, and a lifelong public servant, including 32 years as a firefighter, and a member of the City Council since 2012, he has the breadth of understanding, the experience, and skills to navigate the difficult issues our city faces.
Among these challenges are the growing threats to our environment and our climate. Scott has demonstrated that he will be a strong champion for the environment, climate, and environmental justice, standing up for the protection of our friends and neighbors, along with our woodlands and watershed. Scott participated on the Watershed Information & Conservation Council, and joined the countywide Climate Action Committee formed last year.
Given his firefighting background, Scott is well aware of the need for careful land management, especially as droughts intensify and temperatures rise due to climate change, and the vital role that our forests play in preventing erosion, supporting our watershed, providing a home for wildlife, and making Napa County a truly special place.
During the Measure C battle a few years ago, he wrote in a letter to the editor about “…our duty to protect the health of our natural environment while preserving nature's beauty. Our watersheds are more than open hillsides to view from a distance.”
Having served on the boards of both the Napa-Vallejo Waste Management Authority and the Napa County Transportation and Planning Agency, he is also well versed in the ways that progressive waste management and transportation policies can reduce our climate footprint, reduce local pollution, and increase resiliency.
In summary, Scott has the experience our town needs, and he is in touch with the pulse of the people. Please help elect him in the upcoming mayoral race.
Linda Brown
Napa
