Scott Sedgley will make an outstanding Napa mayor

I am a resident of Napa County and have known Scott Sedgley for 50 years. As a labor union attorney, I represented the Napa Fire Fighters Union and got to know Scott as a member of the union negotiations committee, assisting the local union in its negotiations regarding their working conditions.

As a captain in the fire department, Scott was very helpful in negotiating the collective bargaining agreements over many of those years and was instrumental in the satisfactory negotiations of those agreements.

His responsibilities and his leadership in negotiating these agreements resulted in positive relationships between department management and the union membership. Scott deserves much credit for this result.

His experience on behalf of the union and its members is just one of many reasons he will make an outstanding mayor of the city of Napa.

Thornton C. Bunch Jr.

Napa