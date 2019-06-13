The Napa County GOP (a.k.a. Republican Party) hosted a wonderful event on Saturday June 8 at the Napa Valley College PAC Auditorium. This event featured two speakers, Indian immigrant to America Dinesh D’Souza and out-of- the-closet gay male Brandon Straka. The venue was sold out.
A last-minute surprise occurred when the Star Spangled Banner was led by Taiwanese immigrant Peter Kuo. He played the exact same violin he wore on his back when first coming to the United States in 1982. Peter is also the new vice chair for the California Republican Party.
Also in attendance was Tamika Hamilton, an African American Republican woman running for Congress in California’s 3rd District.
Every speaker received lots of praise and support from the crowd, further proving that California Republicans are Big Tent Republicans.
Doris Gentry had the honor of leading the crowd in the Pledge of Allegiance. This courageous woman also provided important perspective on her decision to oppose flying the celebrated Rainbow Flag from a federal flagpole -which has nothing to do with bias, hate, intolerance or otherwise. (See Doris and the entire evening's video at napagop.org.
This entire event was 100 percent unscripted. I invite you all to see and hear the speakers, the crowd, and the welcome feeling this event fostered for all. See for yourself; you might be a Republican after all.
Larry Green, Chairman
Napa County Republican Party