See you at the Napa Farmers Market, now at the Napa Valley Expo.

I’m writing to congratulate Napa Farmers Market staff and board of directors for a successful transition to their new home at the Napa Valley Expo.
OK, so I’m a little biased. My life partner happens to be Cara Mae Wooledge, the Napa Farmers Market Manager, and our home served as headquarters for many meetings leading up to this move.
Last year, when the Napa Farmers Market leadership was faced with the unexpected challenge of finding a new home, I watched this team hustle to find a new location. The Napa Valley Expo Board of Directors stepped up to welcome the market onto their grounds and protect their shared mission of preserving our rich agricultural heritage.
As Napa’s premiere recreational and community gathering place, the Napa Valley Expo makes sense as the new home for Napa County’s largest farmers market. Shout-out to Expo staff Joe Anderson and Carole Sanders for their work to make this transition happen.
Saturday, Feb. 8 marked the first day of the Napa Farmers Market at this new location. It also marked the end of months and months of planning for a painstaking move in the middle of the year-round Saturday season. The entire market staff and board employed thoughtfulness and thoroughness in all of their decisions to ensure a smooth transition for vendors and customers alike.
Since July 2019, market committees met multiple times a week and I often heard Cara Mae pecking away at her computer in the very wee hours of the morning communicating with farmers, answering customer emails and conversing with her team. This devoted group of staff and volunteer board members, literally moved, by hand, all the market equipment to the Expo, raked leaves, shoveled dirt and drew chalk lines on the concrete to make sure every vendor had a comfortable spot in the new location.
Not only that, they showed up before dawn on Saturday to personally walk every vendor to their new spot in the Expo.
I’ve never seen a team more dedicated to the Napa community whose love for local farmers, sustainably grown produce, specialty foods and artisan goods is unmatched by anything else in Napa. That this team loves their job is an understatement!
I was so delighted to see their hard work pay off. So many people turned out for the opening, customer counts were more like a Saturday in July than early February. A steady throng of folks strolled into the old grandstand area to a veritable “community party” as I heard one customer describe it.
This new location boasts more space for booths and wider isles for slow pursuers, steady strollers and ambling eaters. Surrounded by redwood trees, the Napa Farmers Market now has the rustic charm of a country lifestyle and feels like it has finally found a true home in our valley.
Transitions and first days don’t come without some hiccups. I’m confident customers will see in the coming weeks that the Napa Farmers Market team will make sure these are addressed with an eye toward improving parking, accessibility and market flow.
Although the Napa Valley Expo is a great new location, moving is expensive. The Napa Farmers Market is a nonprofit organization with a tight budget for operations and basically no funds for marketing. You can help in two ways: 1) shop every Saturday at the Napa Farmers Market, rain or shine, at the Napa Valley Expo 2) make a donation to help the market thrive at napafarmersmarket.org.
See you at the Napa Farmers Market, now at the Napa Valley Expo.
Heather Bailie
Napa