Seems like the bureaucracy runs the show

Just reflecting. Reflecting on my discussion — dialog with one newly elected council member in St. Helena.

My conclusion, as it is proven through the past years — decades -- that our dysfunctional, ineffective city government is unable to function as it should. The system urgently needs the force of energy, creativity, resources, and full attention and awareness of the community. A force that represents our community’s need and values to accomplish all that come to a critical point.

What is being done to meet these critical demands?

The people of this community have to be aware of all of the possibilities and all the potential that is available to us.

No matter which way we go, what we do requires resources. Clear-minded approach, facing reality, and act accordingly.

Leadership cannot exist under our city government system. It has to come from the creativity, soul, and resources of our community.

My plan, my vision for the community-owned Adams Street property opens up a wide range of issues, forward-looking possibilities for the community to connect to, and being motivated to be part of the solution, generating the future.