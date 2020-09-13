Self-governing can never be achieved by looting

This sounds pretty simple. It is not simple. It takes mountains of hard work. A lot of giving, and a lot less taking. But it works, and it works well. It works far better than external police enforcement. For more information on this, see bunkhousebooks.org.

This being said, it does not seem to me that the cities that are preparing to do away with the police have anything close to this set up to replace police or government interventions.

I have spent most of my life in rural America where there is to this day, no police “protection.” Rural Americans pretty much live by consuetudinary law, or customary common law as I call it. They are probably not aware that they are actually living by a real law, but they are.

You have seen recently in the news that protesters are showing up by the busload in some rural towns in America, and the locals are showing up fully armed. I know people who live in some of these towns. Not a one of them ever killed another person. They have no desire to kill anyone.

They may talk tough, but inside they are generous and peace loving. They’re just letting protesters know that they should not come into town expecting to loot, burn and destroy. They are however, welcome to come into town peacefully, and leave peacefully.