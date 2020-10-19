Sen. Bill Dodd is a champion who must be recognized

This letter is sent at a time of great loss and sadness within our communities. Given the fires, the political environment, and the pandemic that is affecting our friends and families, we have a true champion that must be acknowledged.
Sen. Bill Dodd has had to contend with all of this over the past several months. He is a caring and compassionate leader and always driven to do the right thing. Even in the face of all these challenges, he has continued to carry out his legislative duties and passed very important legislation.
For many years, Sen. Dodd has been a champion of reproductive and maternal health care. He has educated himself about certified nurse midwives, a small but dedicated group of maternal health care providers. He has come to understand the legislative and regulatory barriers that exist and that impede nurse midwives' ability to care for birthing individuals who want and need high-quality midwifery care.
This legislative session, against all odds, Sen. Dodd passed SB 1237, The Justice and Equity in Maternity Care Act. This was recently signed by the governor.
The new law will ensure that more individuals will have access to essential maternal and reproductive health services and assist in addressing inequities in maternal health and disparities in outcomes for Black, Indigenous and People of Color. This will have profound effects throughout the state of California.
Given the new law, we know we have a lot of work to do but we are up to the challenge and so grateful for the leadership and compassion of Sen. Dodd. His district is lucky to have such a powerful representative in the California Senate.
California Nurse-Midwives Association will be making a donation to fire relief efforts in his district to assist the residents and business owners in the area.
Kathleen Belzer
California Nurse-Midwives Association
