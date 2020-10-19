Sen. Bill Dodd is a champion who must be recognized

This letter is sent at a time of great loss and sadness within our communities. Given the fires, the political environment, and the pandemic that is affecting our friends and families, we have a true champion that must be acknowledged.

Sen. Bill Dodd has had to contend with all of this over the past several months. He is a caring and compassionate leader and always driven to do the right thing. Even in the face of all these challenges, he has continued to carry out his legislative duties and passed very important legislation.

For many years, Sen. Dodd has been a champion of reproductive and maternal health care. He has educated himself about certified nurse midwives, a small but dedicated group of maternal health care providers. He has come to understand the legislative and regulatory barriers that exist and that impede nurse midwives' ability to care for birthing individuals who want and need high-quality midwifery care.

This legislative session, against all odds, Sen. Dodd passed SB 1237, The Justice and Equity in Maternity Care Act. This was recently signed by the governor.