Sen. Bill Dodd supports California's nurse midwives

I want to acknowledge the herculean work of Sen. Bill Dodd to author, lobby and ultimately secure passage of SB 1237, the Justice and Equity in Maternity Care Act during the final minutes of the 2020 legislative session, ending Sept. 30. The bill was signed into law this month by Gov. Newsom.
SB 1237 removes supervision of California Nurse Midwives by physicians when managing normal pregnancy and delivery.
Sponsored by the California Nurse Midwives Association(CNMA), Black Women For Wellness Fund, NARAL, United Nurses Association of California, and the Women’s Foundation of California Women’s Policy Institute, and supported by a robust coalition of reproductive health and justice organizations, the change to the Nurse Midwife Practice Act will enable better access to prenatal, pregnancy and postpartum care for all women in California.
Nurse midwives attend about 10 percent of births and practice in a range of settings including university and community hospitals, birth centers and homes. While the way nurse midwives practice will not change, they will not be limited to places of physician employment.
This will make pregnancy care more available to those desiring care by a nurse midwife, and most notably, in rural communities where there is a higher number of low income and BIPOC residents and a shortage of pregnancy providers. In California, there are nine counties where there is no practicing obstetrician.
Why is the passage of SB1237 noteworthy? Four previous attempts to rewrite the nurse midwifery practice act over the previous 5 years were unsuccessful. When Sen. Dodd and co-authors Assemblyperson Burke and Senator Mitchel created a fifth bill, they did so after reviewing the report of the Legislative Analyst's office which recommended removal of the physician supervision requirement. When COVID and wildfire losses hit the state hard, legislators were asked to only submit bills of high priority. Sen. Dodd made our bill his priority.
His ability to get this work done amidst challenging times demonstrates his commitment to justice, equity and safety for pregnant people in our state, values that I share. With an intention to do the right thing, Mr. Dodd supported the roughly 1,300 nurse midwives in our state who drive down rates of preterm delivery, cesarean birth, nonessential procedures and as a result, reduce the cost of medical care. This action will ultimately improve pregnancy and newborn health in California and save lives.
I offer my sincere gratitude to Sen. Dodd, Marisol Prieto-Valle and to all those on staff for delivering our win. As a woman, a mother, and a nurse midwife, I am proud to have Sen. Dodd represent my district. Thank you to those who have written and called in support of our bill, Parie Lambert, MS, CNM.
Parie Lambert
Napa
