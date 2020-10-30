Sen. Bill Dodd supports California's nurse midwives

Why is the passage of SB1237 noteworthy? Four previous attempts to rewrite the nurse midwifery practice act over the previous 5 years were unsuccessful. When Sen. Dodd and co-authors Assemblyperson Burke and Senator Mitchel created a fifth bill, they did so after reviewing the report of the Legislative Analyst's office which recommended removal of the physician supervision requirement. When COVID and wildfire losses hit the state hard, legislators were asked to only submit bills of high priority. Sen. Dodd made our bill his priority.

His ability to get this work done amidst challenging times demonstrates his commitment to justice, equity and safety for pregnant people in our state, values that I share. With an intention to do the right thing, Mr. Dodd supported the roughly 1,300 nurse midwives in our state who drive down rates of preterm delivery, cesarean birth, nonessential procedures and as a result, reduce the cost of medical care. This action will ultimately improve pregnancy and newborn health in California and save lives.

I offer my sincere gratitude to Sen. Dodd, Marisol Prieto-Valle and to all those on staff for delivering our win. As a woman, a mother, and a nurse midwife, I am proud to have Sen. Dodd represent my district. Thank you to those who have written and called in support of our bill, Parie Lambert, MS, CNM.

Parie Lambert

Napa