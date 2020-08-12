Senate must act on economic relief

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Members of our community are hurting. COVID-19 cases are starting to surge again, the unemployment rate, especially among women of color, is still in the tens of millions, and our families don’t know when or if our kids will be able to return to school or childcare, meaning we don’t know when or if we’ll be able to return to work.

Unfortunately, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s recent proposal fails to offer any relief. The HEALS Act prioritizes the needs of corporations over the lives and livelihoods of struggling families. Our economy will recover only when our families have the support they need.

We are counting on Dianne Feinstein and Kamala Harris to stand up for our families and pass a robust, comprehensive COVID-19 relief bill that extends the $600-per-week boost in unemployment benefits, expands paid family leave and earned sick days, provides robust funding for childcare and K-12 education, protects immigrant families who are on the front lines fighting COVID-19, and gives our families the no-cost testing, care, and vaccinations we need to fight COVID-19.

Nancy Navarro

Napa