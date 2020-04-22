Seniors robbed of high school highlights

Finally, the end comes during the graduation, where we will walk down the aisle, be acknowledged for our efforts, and engage in tearful goodbyes. A typical ending for the cycle teenagers in America have experienced for decades.

However, such pleasantries have been robbed from us. We will have no last opportunities to make memories, no Prom, and no chance of having a proper graduation.

We will just be inside our houses, calling each other and expressing our laments until it is time to leave for college, unable to even share an embrace of farewell. This is not the ending any of us were expecting nor craved.

I would not be so callous as to paint high school seniors as the primary victims of the epidemic; rather, I solely wish to clarify the impact it has had on us. Thousands have died while millions have lost their jobs, and we are fortunate enough to only have gatherings and experiences taken from us.

Despite the differing degrees of impact this pandemic has had on demographics, it is nonetheless disappointing to us seniors. I was looking forward to graduating hand-in-hand with my friends. Instead, I will graduate staring at pixels emulating their visage, as we grin to masquerade the disappointment weighing in our hearts.