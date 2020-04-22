Seniors robbed of high school highlights

Students in the Napa Valley have grown increasingly accustomed to brief periods of school cancellation in recent years. While we do not see “snow days” like other parts of the country do, we instead confine ourselves to home due to the wildfires which pollute the air and make it dangerous to go outside.
However, we are currently braving unknown territory in the form of the COVID–19 pandemic and entering a time in which it will be impossible to attend school for the foreseeable future.
So, with iPads in hand, we begin Zoom meetings to replace classrooms, take tests on screens rather than paper, and make educational websites such as Khan Academy our tutors. The gift of technology allows us to feel life is progressing normally and we are grounded during a time when structure is dissolving beneath our feet.
However, it is not a perfect replacement, as we seniors in high school find ourselves robbed of what is meant to be the highlight of our teenage years.
Online classes cannot compensate for in-person lectures while a weak internet connection can make the entire experience inaudible or impossible to join.
We also find ourselves facing great temptation, fighting the desire to zone out and exploit the technology in front of us by exploring the internet or checking social media. We face similar battles of will when taking tests while staring right at the fountain of the world’s information.
Although teachers have crafted means to inhibit this, they are ultimately incapable of preventing it, a fact every student knows. This only adds to the waning motivation of seniors in their last stretch of high school by making it simple to succeed with a minimal amount of effort.
This decrease in academic stimulation has a greater impact on younger grade levels, especially those in elementary school. While high school is a time in which we wield and acquire knowledge for the sake of getting accepted into university, primary school is the time in which our knowledge is structured and allowed to foster.
While my parents have elected me to tutor my younger brother, many elementary school students cannot access this approach and will likely fall behind the expected curve and struggle unnecessarily through high school.
As seniors, we view the last months of school as a reward for the amount of effort we had put in the past few years. We get to forget about the SAT or college applications and have fun with our friends, going out on weekends, seeing movies, and talking all while knowing our future is, for now, secure.
The end of the year marks our class trip to Disneyland, riding all sorts of amazing rides and spending an entire day with people we cherish.
Of course we attend our Senior Prom, the traditional sendoff for us as we enjoy one night of fun together before we branch off on our own ways.
Finally, the end comes during the graduation, where we will walk down the aisle, be acknowledged for our efforts, and engage in tearful goodbyes. A typical ending for the cycle teenagers in America have experienced for decades.
However, such pleasantries have been robbed from us. We will have no last opportunities to make memories, no Prom, and no chance of having a proper graduation.
We will just be inside our houses, calling each other and expressing our laments until it is time to leave for college, unable to even share an embrace of farewell. This is not the ending any of us were expecting nor craved.
I would not be so callous as to paint high school seniors as the primary victims of the epidemic; rather, I solely wish to clarify the impact it has had on us. Thousands have died while millions have lost their jobs, and we are fortunate enough to only have gatherings and experiences taken from us.
Despite the differing degrees of impact this pandemic has had on demographics, it is nonetheless disappointing to us seniors. I was looking forward to graduating hand-in-hand with my friends. Instead, I will graduate staring at pixels emulating their visage, as we grin to masquerade the disappointment weighing in our hearts.
In this time we are left divided and struggling to find footing in a world unbeknownst to us. However, we are not stranded alone. We may be divided, but technology provides a means to break down the walls that isolate us.
Things may not have turned out the way we wanted, and it is unfair, but at least we will have our ending together. So many people have been robbed of their entire future while we still have a lifetime to look forward to.
We will graduate connected not by joined hands, but by the memories and bonds formed over the course of four years.
Michael Jeramaz
Yountville
