Sensible precautions not an infringement

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As I watching ABC’s “World News Tonight” with David Muir on June 25, a reporter showed a crowd of people gathers at a beach. No social distancing or face coverings could be seen. The reporter interviewed an unmasked woman and asked why she wasn’t waring some sort of face covering. Her reply was “It’s my body and my decision whether to wear a mask or not. I prefer not to.”

People, wearing a face covering and practicing social distancing is not an infringement of your personal freedoms. But your unwillingness to act safely and responsibility is an infringement on mine.

It’s simple: When you go outside in public, follow the virus guidelines, because the life you save may be mine, or someone you care about.

Chuck Barber

Napa