Much has been discussed over the last 5-plus years about freedom of speech and the First Amendment. Lots of discussion around when free speech is or isn’t allowed. We’ve all learned yelling fire in a crowded theater-type speech is not allowed.

But not enough focus has been paid to any other possible fixes to further delineate acceptable vs. unacceptable free speech. It seems to me we have a serious problem with propaganda in this country.

I propose a political discussion be had about serially false speech, otherwise known as “propaganda.” We have all seen historically what can happen when the highest government officials engage in propaganda (Hitler’s Germany comes to mind). It’s unfortunately, as we’ve all seen too often, led to wars and other bad outcomes.

Perhaps a fix could be manufactured to solve the problem. For instance, if any citizen believes an elected official (or a party) is doing it on a particular subject let's allow them to make a case for propagandized speech to a court of competent jurisdiction. Then let the court, after hearing all the evidence, decide if it meets the test of serially false speech. They could then enter a judicial order to that affect.

That would allow the person engaging in the speech to present to the court their arguments as to the veracity of their speech.