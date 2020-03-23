Shake off the shock and get to work, America

Why do we feel so stymied by the demands and challenges of this coronavirus? What happened to the famous American “can do” spirit? Is our manufacturing ability really gone? Sent to China? Sent to Viet Nam?

Hey, we are still the only ones who sent people to the moon. And brought them back. We invented the automobile industry and personal computers. What’s the deal here?

Or are we so stuck on producing guns and opioids for maiming ourselves that we can’t make simple things like protective equipment for the brave nurses and doctors caring for the people who have and will become ill with this illness?

Not enough N-95 respirator masks? What the heck -- retool a couple of Kleenex plants and start churning them out. We should be able to crank out millions of those things in no time at all.

And virus test kits? What? We make home screening test kits for pregnancy and bowel cancer. We can’t set up drive- by virus testing? Commandeer every MacDonald’s site in the country and pay them a fee for every test done there. Think of it -- they have thousands of parking lots in convenient locations all across the country all set up for a quick drive-through.