Shannon Lemieux scholarships will continue despite pandemic

For 16 years, this community has supported our local high schools and aquatics student-athletes by sustaining the Shannon Lemieux Memorial Aquatics Meet fundraising efforts. Year after year, through earthquakes, fires, and a pandemic, the people and businesses of our Valley have helped us award 256 scholarships, totaling $128,000, to local student-athletes.

Even though we were unable to hold our annual “Shannon” in 2020 with our famous silent auction, fun competition, and team spirit, your past generosity buoyed us and we still awarded scholarships to all qualified student-athletes, a staple of our Fund.

In 2021, while we can see the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow; we will once more have to cancel this year’s meet due to uncertainty around high school sports and gatherings in the times of COVID-19. However, we are certain that we will still award scholarships to all qualified applicants from the Class of 2021.

In the past year, we have all faced challenges that upended our normal way of life. Still, it is evident that our community remains #NapaStrong, and as a Board, we pledge to bring our event back stronger than ever, for a celebration of Shannon’s life in support of local aquatics student-athletes in 2022.

Kevin Lemieux