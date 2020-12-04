Share the Care ends porch medical equipment center

Share the Care Napa Valley will be closing the front porch medical equipment/recycling center at 3205 Montclair Ave. on Dec. 31. It has been a wonderful service to our community for the past 12 years, but we are no longer able to maintain it in a residential neighborhood. The current location will be a permanent closure.

The Front Porch has over 200 visitors a month, taking/giving wheelchairs, hospital beds, commodes, bedrails, adult diapers, underpads -- and just about anything that anyone needs to be cared for at home. Not only does this service recycle equipment, keep things out of landfill, etc., it also allows for earlier discharges from hospitals and nursing homes.

We welcome the community to help us find another location that will be open to the public for continual use. Share the Care will also be continuing operations with a new executive director as I will also be retiring at the end of the year.

I would like to personally thank our community for their wonderful support, their many donations and the thousands of stories I've heard over the years of their pain, inspiration and survival. I have met many good people doing amazing things and providing incredible care of one another. For this, I will always be grateful.

Yvonne Baginski, Executive Director

Napa Valley Share the Care