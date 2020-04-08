Share the good, stop with the negative

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Okay, consider this a challenge to those who submit letters to the editor.

This is an ugly time for all of us. We are all sacrificing time, money, energy to deal with this coronavirus isolation and do our best to get through this as safe and healthy as possible.

I am personally sick and tired of all of you who keep complaining. None of us are happy. Our president is not a perfect person but I am confident that he and those around him are doing the best that they can do. Yes, they probably have made some mistakes but yes, no one knows how to handle this situation. This is unprecedented in the facts around it.

My challenge is for people to, instead of complaining, recognize the good things that are happening. I'll share two: one of our parishioners is collecting flowers from Whole Foods and making small bouquets to put on the doorsteps of elderly, confined parishioners.

Some members of our parish family are reaching out to others in the parish, establishing a "buddy system" and staying in contact with some of the elderly parishioners to make sure they don't feel so isolated.