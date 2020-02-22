Shocked that anyone is challenging Judge Langhorne

As someone who has known Judge Monique Langhorne for 20 years, I was shocked when advised someone had decided to try and unseat her in the upcoming election. The reasons for my surprise will become apparent in this letter. So that your readers understand those reasons as well as my perspective I must say a little about my background.
I have been a been a member of the State Bar Association since 1976. During my career I worked as a Deputy Public Defender representing indigent persons accused of crime; as a Deputy District Attorney in San Bernardino, Orange and Napa Counties advocating on behalf of victims; and ultimately as the Assistant District Attorney of Napa County (second in command at the District Attorney’s office) for about 10 years. I also worked as a Chief Deputy District Attorney in Sonoma County for two years after retiring from Napa County. However, I have also had years of experience as a civil attorney, including most recently for a highly respected private civil firm out of San Francisco in their Saint Helena office.
When I was the Assistant District Attorney, I had the great pleasure of supervising Monique when she was a Deputy District Attorney in the Napa County District Attorney’s office. When we hired her in 2000 it was easy to see that she was meant for great things. It has been a personal pleasure for me to have had those beliefs confirmed. Monique was a caring, dedicated advocate for all of those impacted by crime while she was a Deputy District Attorney.
But not just caring, she was competent and just in the way she handled her cases. I will never forget the conversation we had when she was selected in 2006 to become a judicial officer for Napa County. I was very happy for her but sad for my office. However, I have been comforted by her becoming the outstanding judge that she is. She is an important member of the judiciary.
As someone who has lived in the county since 1984, raised two children with my wife, Suzanne, here, and who deeply cares about this county I strongly urge that we retain Judge Monique Langhorne.
Lee Philipson
St. Helena