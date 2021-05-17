Should have cut our losses on city hall plan

I wrote a letter to the Editor in August 2018 during my campaign for Napa City Council expressing my concern about the City’s blind commitment to build a new “Taj Mahal” Civic Center without due consideration to the financial exposure it would bring to our General Fund ("Comments on Napa City Hall plan," Aug. 28, 2018).
In response to the article “Napa cuts ties with development partner in pandemic-stalled city hall project” (April 11), I have the following comments.
The article about Mr. Salmon’s opposition to the Civic Center project as proposed fails to mention several important issues which are additional reasons why the project should not go forward.
First, and most critically, the city doesn't have the estimated $121 million to pay for the center.
Second, the city takes the position that the private construction component of the project will not involve prevailing wages. I’ve conferred with legal experts who say that it will indeed require prevailing wages and cost the city at least, 20% more to build the project. The key element here is that it is an interdependent project, which contains both public and private parts. The assumptions are that the financial success of the whole is dependent on the success of the parts. That means this must be a prevailing wage project by law.
Third, another critical component of the project is for the city to secure a financially stable hotel developer and residential developer. The success of these individual projects is essential to support the project. For two years, the city has been scrambling to find developers for the hotel and residential components with nothing to show for it.
Obviously, something is amiss with the financial aspect of these two components if there are no willing developers champing at the bit to build in downtown Napa. At least four separate developers have joined Plenary in the project before backing out once they learned the specific details.
Fourth, under the city’s legal agreement with Plenary, it can exit the contract at a cost of $379,000, which is a small price to pay for the economic distress which this ill-fated project will cause.
Simply stated, these four reasons should be enough for the citizens of Napa to be wary of the project and say “We need to stop this.”
I made four key points in the letter.
1) We didn’t have $121 million-plus to spend;
2) The Prevailing Wage component;
3) No hotel developer;
4) The opportunity to get out of the contract for $379,000.
Unfortunately, Scott Sedgley and Mary Luros ignored my warnings and continued to negotiate with Plenary and cost our city $2.8 million instead of cutting our losses at $379,000.
I wonder why the City Council chose to terminate the contract in closed session instead of putting it on the agenda and letting the People observe and or comment on the decision? I think it’s because they feel ashamed for wasting millions of dollars and have nothing tangible to show for it.
I wonder if it’s possible they could have gotten out for a lot less than $2.8 million? I think they could have gotten out for much less without the worthless plans that will be irrelevant by the time we financially recover.
The additional $2,421,000 spent by the council was financially negligent.
The people of Napa should really reconsider whether or not they can continue to trust these good old boys and girls with our money.
Jim Hinton
Napa