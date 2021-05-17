Should have cut our losses on city hall plan

I wrote a letter to the Editor in August 2018 during my campaign for Napa City Council expressing my concern about the City’s blind commitment to build a new “Taj Mahal” Civic Center without due consideration to the financial exposure it would bring to our General Fund ("Comments on Napa City Hall plan," Aug. 28, 2018).

In response to the article “Napa cuts ties with development partner in pandemic-stalled city hall project” (April 11), I have the following comments.

The article about Mr. Salmon’s opposition to the Civic Center project as proposed fails to mention several important issues which are additional reasons why the project should not go forward.

First, and most critically, the city doesn't have the estimated $121 million to pay for the center.