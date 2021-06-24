Shouldn't headline be as fair as the reporting?

The article on the front page of the Register on June 21 regarding litigation involving seven neighbors on Whitehall Lane gives a reasonable accounting of the neighbors' concern for their environmental safety and community rights as noted in their lawsuit.

The article further states that St. Helena Mayor Geoff Ellsworth, who is not a party to their lawsuit, continues his ongoing concerns for the community regarding UVDS environmental and safety record and calls for more scrutiny and a competitive bidding process as is standard procedure.

The plaintiffs' (neighbors) attorney's reply to UVDS is that their claims are legally defective, unresponsive, not based on the facts of the case. He calls the defendants' (UVDS) response "simply unhinged." Jesse Duarte has done his job of bringing this issue to the attention of the readers.

The headline is another story ("UVDS attorneys link lawsuit to St. Helena mayor's ‘personal vendetta’"). It is incendiary and not based on more than UVDS emotional speculation in its desperate attempt to divert attention away from their issues.