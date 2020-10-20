Shouldn't the voter rolls be purged once in a while?

John Tuteur was featured in the paper recently , assuring us that mail-in voting is safe. That same week, we received four ballots as usual, one for each of us and one for each for two of our daughters. However, both daughters left home 11 years ago. Yes, we destroyed their ballots, but we wonder about all the other ballots going to people who have died or moved away in the last 11 years. Shouldn't the voter rolls be purged every few years?

Editor's Note: We asked Tuteur about the issues the authors raise. This is his response: "I appreciate the concern expressed by the letter writer. The Napa County Election Division relies on the public to assist us in maintaining our voter registration database up to date. If a family receives a ballot for someone who died outside of Napa County (we are sent all deaths within Napa County) they should return that ballot envelope via the mail or in person to us marked DECEASED. The same holds true for ballots received for family members who have moved out of state. Rather than just destroying the ballot, it should be returned to us marked MOVED OUT OF STATE. If someone moves within the state in the past four years, the statewide voter registration system automatically cancels their Napa County registration if they register in the other California county under the same name."