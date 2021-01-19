Shouldn't you be working for us?

Editor’s note: The Register asked Thompson for a response and spokesperson Alex Macfarlane sent the following: “Congressman Thompson has worked long and hard for access to quality, affordable health care for everyone. He was proud to have supported H.R. 3 to lower prescription drug costs. Congressman Thompson has had successful legislation to expand telemedicine both in Congress and during his days in the California Senate. At the start of the pandemic, his legislation to expand telehealth use during COVID was signed into law and has helped thousands see their doctors without risk of exposure to the virus. He’s also voted to provide over $6 trillion to help families and individuals weather the economic impact of the pandemic. This week he will introduce his newest bipartisan telehealth bill that expands and protects telehealth access for Medicare beneficiaries during and after the COVID public health emergency. He will continue to do everything possible to enable people to have quality health care that they can afford.”