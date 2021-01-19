Shouldn't you be working for us?

Dear Congressman Mike Thompson, Remember last year when the House looked at HR 3 and Rep. Doggett introduced that amendment to make it 50 drugs rather than just 25 that got their prices lowered? Why did you vote against that amendment? What possible good faith reason could you have for voting against this? I’m sure it doesn’t have anything to do with half a million dollars in donation money from drug and insurance companies. And then you pretend taking money from corporate PACs isn’t taking corporate money, even though that’s exactly how the US Supreme Court said that politicians have to take corporate money.
You see what he does? He says he doesn’t take corporate money because he’s taking it from the PAC, then he works against you and you get screwed. By your own Congressperson. By the person that you elect and you support. And then his supporters tell you “I like Mike” or “he’s done a lot for this community” (people who have healthcare). We’ll this is what he’s doing now. When he could have been pushing Medicare For All, he was pushing telehealth, even before COVID.
And when millions of people lost their employer based healthcare because of the lockdown, he continue pushing tele-health. And his container safety bill. And giving Mare Island Cemetery to the VA. Isn’t that interesting that someone you elect, in a pandemic that’s killed hundreds of thousands of people, isn’t worried about your survival, he’s worried about business as usual bills that he’s been working on?
It’s not like people need healthcare, Mike, or help with nine months back rent. Or some help housing people who are unhoused. How about working on decent wages, Mike? $15 an hour ain’t enough. Not in this district.
How about telling the Napa County Supervisors you’ll start endorsing their challengers if they don’t get serious about deforestation? Aren’t you in the Climate Caucus? Why aren’t you taking a stand? Could it be hundreds of thousands of dollars from winery owners?
If your elected representative is enabling your destruction for money, doesn’t that make you wonder what you’re paying him for? $174,000 a year. With healthcare.
Jason Kishineff
American Canyon
Editor’s note: The Register asked Thompson for a response and spokesperson Alex Macfarlane sent the following: “Congressman Thompson has worked long and hard for access to quality, affordable health care for everyone. He was proud to have supported H.R. 3 to lower prescription drug costs. Congressman Thompson has had successful legislation to expand telemedicine both in Congress and during his days in the California Senate. At the start of the pandemic, his legislation to expand telehealth use during COVID was signed into law and has helped thousands see their doctors without risk of exposure to the virus. He’s also voted to provide over $6 trillion to help families and individuals weather the economic impact of the pandemic. This week he will introduce his newest bipartisan telehealth bill that expands and protects telehealth access for Medicare beneficiaries during and after the COVID public health emergency. He will continue to do everything possible to enable people to have quality health care that they can afford.”