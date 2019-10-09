This past weekend, more than 2,200 people attended the Zoppé Italian Family Circus at the Napa Valley Expo. The theme of the five performances was “La Nonna,” a tribute not only to sixth generation (and current artistic/managing director) Giovanni Zoppé’s grandmother, but to women performers’ achievements celebrated throughout the two-hour show.
Families with children of all ages packed the bleachers and ringside seats in the towering blue tent. Seniors watched in awe most likely recalling the circuses they attended when they were young. Who doesn’t have fond memories of the popcorn, cotton candy, lemonade and show tchotchkes being hawked throughout the show, just as Zoppé Circus did?
E&M Presents was proud to bring this event back to Napa. More impressive were the crowds that opted to share a communal experience that harkened back to a one-ring, European Old World circus now chock full of contemporary twists.
We could not bring an event of this scope without the generosity of numerous funders and supporters. They are: Napa County Arts & Culture Grants; Community Projects; Mechanics Bank; Arts Council Napa Valley; MarketPlace; Peter A. and Vernice H. Gasser Foundation; Napa Valley Vintners; The Doctors Company; Napa Valley Kid; Shanahan Orthodontics; Napa Recycling and Waste Services; Wilson’s Feed and Supplies; Anonymous; and terrific media coverage by the Napa Valley Register.
Community support made possible the distribution of free tickets for low-income families with the assistance of local social service nonprofits. We thank the following for ensuring that their clients were given the opportunity to attend: Community Resources for Children; Child Start, Inc.; If Given a Chance; Upper Valley Girl Scouts; Lilliput Children’s Services; and Puertas Abiertas. Thanks as well to all our volunteers who came out over a very hot weekend to pitch in and ensure the safety of all patrons.
We couldn’t run away with Zoppé Circus, but they certainly ran away with our hearts.
Evy and Morrie Warshawski
E & M Presents