Showing up and moving forward: Napa’s Hispanic community shows strength in times of crisis

Editor's Note: This essay was prepared as part of a project on health equity by Register reporter Sarah Klearman with support from the Impact Fund, a program of the USC Annenberg Center for Health Journalism. She and Danielle Fox, engagement editor at USC's Center for Health Journalism, worked with a number of local youth to write about how the recent fires and pandemic affected their families and communities.

When destruction hits, the most important thing to do is to stick together with your community. Especially when the individuals understand the cultural struggles of others. In 2020, when the seasonal wildfires were happening in Napa, La Cheve, a new and local Hispanic-owned restaurant and brewery stepped up to help my Hispanic community, including essential field workers. They were passing out masks to offer them protection from the contaminated air. After hearing about it from a family member, through social media I knew I had to spread the word.

Seeing La Cheve show up for our Hispanic community is really meaningful to me because a few of my close relatives are field workers, including my grandpa and uncle. Although people I knew like my grandpa and uncle did not go to La Cheve for the resources, because they already had access to some protection from their jobs, It's still important to acknowledge their job and conditions they work in. Most of the employees are in the older age range and are more prone to getting sick by the unhealthy air, not just because of age but because many have health conditions that the air quality can worsen, like asthma. We work to bring paychecks home, no matter the conditions, it’s what we've been taught as young kids.