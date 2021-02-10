Shrouded in secrecy

I live near the corner of Seminary and Pine and approximately 200 yards from Shearer Elementary School.

Over the last three years I have watched the historic mansion at 433 Seminary undergo a massive renovation, including the pool house behind it. Rumors have been circulating for a long time about the use of this property.

It was not until recently, after asking them and being told that "they are not at liberty to talk about it yet" that I learned directly from the executive director of Gray Haven that the property will house and rehabilitate drug addicts that were formerly incarcerated.

By this summer, according to materials posted on their website, it could have up to 30 patients.

Is this really the right use next to an elementary school and multiple apartment buildings? Should not the community have been informed and allowed to provide input? Why the secrecy for so many years?

I am told that there will be a “public notice” released soon. I encourage the community to get involved with this before it is too late.

Kevin S. Alfaro

Napa