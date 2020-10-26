Shutting off the power does more harm than good

Once again, PG&E engages in self-serving efforts to protect itself from lawsuits and dresses it up as PSPS shutdowns. When you call them, they have well trained and very polite staff who tell you this is necessary for the community as a whole, but when you point out the downside of the power shutoff for the people who are supposedly benefiting from it -- the people living in the rural areas -- these kind folks talk about the general welfare of the community at large. The community at large is not at risk in the same way the rural community is and PG&E’s actions are to protect itself, not its customers.
PG&E ignores the fact that when the power goes off, there is no phone, no water, no electricity, no Nixel, and no internet or wifi. PG&E is concerned its power lines may blow down and start a fire as if that were the only life safety issue. If someone is injured, if there is a fire from some other source, if there is any accident that might endanger the community, there is no way for anyone to either warn others or be warned.
PG&E doesn’t care because at least it is not their power lines coming down and causing problems. And of course, if someone sees a power line down, they cannot advise anyone about it because there is no phone or other way to communicate with PG&E or the county.
According to the PG&E phone personnel, after the wind event PG&E will inspect all of its lines by driving by or flying over them to see if they are still intact. All of this because the wind is blowing.
If the infrastructure is so delicate and so susceptible to wind, then why hasn’t PG&E or the state, or someone, investigated the conditions, identified the problems and worked out a solution that does not involve putting people at risk by shutting off power for days? The problem was identified in 2017 and likely before that, but still there is nothing done and the only solution PG&E can come up with is to shut off power so that it – PG&E -- can escape liability for its apparently inadequate and defective power grid.
Certainly, there are enough smart folks at PG&E or in Sacramento or the CPUC, or somewhere that can come up with a solution. California is not the only state with above-ground power and where wind and weather are an issue, so what do other states, communities, regions do to keep their rural and residential communities safe? Shutting off the power seems to be the only response California has; what do other states do?
So with PG&E again putting people at risk because their power grid cannot handle wind -- not a new or novel situation in California -- maybe the state needs to step in and get this under control. At the very least, this sort of self-serving response to a wind event by the sole source provider of power in California needs to be reconsidered.
People are not being made safe; they are being placed at risk so PG&E can escape further liability for their failure to maintain their system. As consumers of their product, we pay enough for them to do this. Shutting off the power and creating further risk is not what we expect for the dollars we pay and it is about time PG&E realized that shutting off the power does more harm than good.
John McGill
Napa
