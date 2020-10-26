Shutting off the power does more harm than good

If the infrastructure is so delicate and so susceptible to wind, then why hasn’t PG&E or the state, or someone, investigated the conditions, identified the problems and worked out a solution that does not involve putting people at risk by shutting off power for days? The problem was identified in 2017 and likely before that, but still there is nothing done and the only solution PG&E can come up with is to shut off power so that it – PG&E -- can escape liability for its apparently inadequate and defective power grid.

Certainly, there are enough smart folks at PG&E or in Sacramento or the CPUC, or somewhere that can come up with a solution. California is not the only state with above-ground power and where wind and weather are an issue, so what do other states, communities, regions do to keep their rural and residential communities safe? Shutting off the power seems to be the only response California has; what do other states do?

So with PG&E again putting people at risk because their power grid cannot handle wind -- not a new or novel situation in California -- maybe the state needs to step in and get this under control. At the very least, this sort of self-serving response to a wind event by the sole source provider of power in California needs to be reconsidered.