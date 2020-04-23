Sign language is the right thing to do

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

This is regarding your recent post in the editorial page titled "A relic of the 20th century" from Jurg Oggenfuss.

While the 21st century has seen some great improvements in technology that has improved all of our lives, including that of the Deaf community (Deaf is capitalized on purpose, as this is the proper way to refer to a person who is deaf/ hard of hearing who sees themselves as part of the Deaf culture) an instant talk-to-text is not the best way to reach many who are Deaf.

American Sign Language (ASL) is not simply signed English. It is an entirely separate language with its own set of grammar and differences, one of which being that there is no written version of ASL.

To read English for someone who is deaf is asking them to read, what is to them, a foreign or second language. In times of crisis, information should be given in your primary language as best possible.

Also, due to lacking in educational resources for many who are Deaf, their reading skills are often much lower than that of the hearing population so keeping up with the rapidly moving, and often medical and technical, language is not a fair ask of them.