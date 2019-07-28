"Send her back?" I am so disgusted by what happened in North Carolina at the Trump rally, chanting against women of color who are citizens in the USA. He said nothing. Nothing. Silence. Waiting. Nothing. He permitted it to happen.
White people chanting against their own citizens because they are a different color. Let me say it again: I am disgusted. This is racism and now is the time for every citizen to speak out.
When you permit this behavior, you support racism. When you support racism, you are a racist. When you support a person who supports racism, you are a racist.
Now he calls them "incredible people" and "incredible patriots." Every last one of them is an incredible racist. You vote for Trump, you vote for racism, you are a racist.
Jim Gunther
Napa