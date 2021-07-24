Silverado pop-up fundraiser benefits cancer patients

Over the past year and a half, we have all struggled to make the best of a tough situation. We have adjusted our work, shopping, social and other routines to accommodate social distancing requirements and protect ourselves and others from a deadly virus. COVID-19 continues to be a significant risk for unvaccinated individuals and threatens communities that have not embraced vaccination programs as we have, thankfully, in Napa.
On the flip side, the limitations imposed have engendered creativity by those who wish to keep the good life intact as much as possible until individuals — especially those who are most vulnerable — feel safe to resume normal activity.
I experienced this sense of creativity first-hand when a group of our volunteers found a way to raise funds for our Cancer Wellness Program. For the second consecutive year, Queen of the Valley Foundation was regrettably unable to hold our annual fashion show, Reach for the Stars, the Queen’s celebration in the winter. Prior to the pandemic, the event featured cancer survivors on the runway modeling the latest fashions and celebrating life at Silverado Resort.
This event generates all the funding required to make the Queen’s Cancer Wellness Program available at no charge to all cancer patients who are treated at our facility and to all cancer patients who reside in Napa County, regardless of where they are treated. As a cancer survivor, I can attest to the high value of the program’s support during my unwelcome experience of undergoing surgery, chemo and radiation treatment to fight this life-threatening disease.
To ensure we could sustain this important program, a group of several compassionate and caring Silverado “angels,” led by Myrna Andrews and Cindi Dwyer, planned their own Pop-Up event held July 11 (after Governor Newsom relaxed restrictions) at Silverado Resort’s Members Clubhouse. Silverado General Manager John Evans waived many fees to help make this a viable fundraising event. The committee rounded up over 45 auction lots and raised more than $32,000 during a two-hour event that hosted more than 100 generous guests.
How blessed we are to live in a community where volunteers overcome challenges and inconveniences to keep essential services — like our Cancer Wellness Program — going for those who need them the most. Please join me in saluting our benefactors. Where would we be without them?
Elaine John, President/CEO
Queen of the Valley Foundation