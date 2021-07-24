Silverado pop-up fundraiser benefits cancer patients

Over the past year and a half, we have all struggled to make the best of a tough situation. We have adjusted our work, shopping, social and other routines to accommodate social distancing requirements and protect ourselves and others from a deadly virus. COVID-19 continues to be a significant risk for unvaccinated individuals and threatens communities that have not embraced vaccination programs as we have, thankfully, in Napa.

On the flip side, the limitations imposed have engendered creativity by those who wish to keep the good life intact as much as possible until individuals — especially those who are most vulnerable — feel safe to resume normal activity.

I experienced this sense of creativity first-hand when a group of our volunteers found a way to raise funds for our Cancer Wellness Program. For the second consecutive year, Queen of the Valley Foundation was regrettably unable to hold our annual fashion show, Reach for the Stars, the Queen’s celebration in the winter. Prior to the pandemic, the event featured cancer survivors on the runway modeling the latest fashions and celebrating life at Silverado Resort.