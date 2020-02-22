Simply raising questions about Measure K

The primary goal of my letter was to ask questions that any voter would want answered regarding why the Open Space District has failed so often at the polls to get voter support for a tax to support its activities. Mr. Pearson's criticisms were strongly stated but will never deter the hard working Napa County Taxpayers Association from opposing and defeating poorly written tax proposals. Mr. Pearson's letter raised enough uncertainty in the minds of voters that they will think twice before voting for Measure K.