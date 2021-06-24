 Skip to main content
Simply terrible and ugly in Napa

Any reason why on our two-week trip from LA up to Napa and nearby that Napa looks like a dump?

LA, all of Highway 1, San Jose, Santa Rosa, Half Moon Bay all look nice and clean. Napa has a natural beauty but is marred by the city not cutting down weeds on sidewalks or medians and trash on the roadsides.

It’s simply terrible and ugly here. For a town that lives on tourists, this isn’t a good image. Even drunk tourists are sober enough once in a while to see how ugly things are here.

Can you run an article complaining about this and maybe get the city to act?

Norm Jacobs

Williamsburg, Virginia

