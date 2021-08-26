Single-payer is much better system

A tax paid by everyone would be fair, less costly for most and families would no longer have to worry about medical debt, bankruptcy, or losing insurance with job loss, as we saw with the pandemic.

Incremental expansion of Medicaid and ACA is more expensive for the state and gives people insurance cards that many physicians will not accept, forcing more trips to emergency rooms, a costly alternative. With a single-payer, physicians have the same fee schedule for every patient, and submit their bills to one payer only, as is done with Medicare. This markedly reduces administrative costs for everyone, which currently amount to $815 billion each year nationally.

The California Legislature under Gov. Newsom’s direction has created the Healthy California for All Commission to study single-payer financing. It is continuing to meet during the pandemic. The commission will send its recommendation to Newsom when it concludes its study.

With the big money on the side of the status quo, popular demand is needed to convince our governor and our legislators that we want healthcare to be considered a common good, like fire services, and elementary education, as it is in most countries, and not privatized for profit. A healthy state is a more productive state and more preventive care will reduce future health expenditures and improve our lives.