Slip-sliding away?

I've been on the Westwood Hills Park trail up to the eventual view of the Napa River, which is so fantastic, it was worth the risk; however, I can see that the main trail is over-used, as a centrally located park, also with the allowance of dogs along the trail. Smooth trails and fairly steep terrain, not a good combo, and only a few switch-backs, encouraging off-trail hiking.

I've heard of tentative plans for much-needed directional signs, and holdups of said signs being blamed on lack of tourism and sales tax revenue, due to Coronavirus.

With the latest in a series of serious falls there, I'd suggest terracing with creosote wood steps, at least. The non-native eucalyptus trees make slipping even more likely due to their inherently slippery leaves in the understory; rain or not, warning signs or not.

And I've hiked Mt. Diablo North Peak for annual butterfly counts, and would say the main trail at Westwood Hills is nigh on comparable, and no one hikes to North Peak, unless they're on a butterfly count.

I should think even Friends of could qualify for (Cal Fire) grants and such to donate to the cause.

Sharyn Fernandez

Napa