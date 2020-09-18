Slipping into darkness

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It was a nightmare. Something out of a Roland Emmerich movie: The Day the Sun Failed to Rise?

Felt my way out of bed around 7:30, but it seemed like the middle of the night. Fumbled for my workout sweats in the dark, while trying not to wake my loving partner, who's not a morning gal and usually sleeps until 9.

I shuffled toward the living room and felt for the light switch, hoping it wasn't another PG&E shenanigan. Or could I have forgotten the beginning of Daylight Savings Time? Neither was the case.

Even when the light came on, it only accentuated just how dark it was outside my front window. And it was nearly 8:00 a.m. WTF?

Time for my morning bike ride, normally taken in full sunlight -- but not today. Opened the garage door and looked toward Trower. The usual morning rush was backed-up at the Linda Vista stop sign (you know, the one where NPD occasionally sets up a morning or evening sting).

Another surprise, all the cars had their headlights on. At 8 a.m.?