Slipping into darkness

It was a nightmare. Something out of a Roland Emmerich movie: The Day the Sun Failed to Rise?
Felt my way out of bed around 7:30, but it seemed like the middle of the night. Fumbled for my workout sweats in the dark, while trying not to wake my loving partner, who's not a morning gal and usually sleeps until 9.
I shuffled toward the living room and felt for the light switch, hoping it wasn't another PG&E shenanigan. Or could I have forgotten the beginning of Daylight Savings Time? Neither was the case.
Even when the light came on, it only accentuated just how dark it was outside my front window. And it was nearly 8:00 a.m. WTF?
Time for my morning bike ride, normally taken in full sunlight -- but not today. Opened the garage door and looked toward Trower. The usual morning rush was backed-up at the Linda Vista stop sign (you know, the one where NPD occasionally sets up a morning or evening sting).
Another surprise, all the cars had their headlights on. At 8 a.m.?
I carefully pedaled up Trower toward Alston Park, nodding or waving to the regulars, all sporting puzzled looks. Turned onto Dry Creek as the sky started to turn from jet black to dirty gray. I could just make out the edge of a haze or heavy fog bank obliterating the tops of the hills near Yountville.
No hot air balloons. Pilots (do they call them that?) usually have completed their flights by now, unloaded their passengers, packed them into vans and left a skeleton crew to deal with the wreckage. Not today -- they don't soar well in darkness.
Turned right on Wine Country, just in time to see a sliver of orangey-pink trying to burst through the grayness above the eastern hills. Didn't last long.
By the time I took the shortcut behind Los Flores Center and connected with Fairfax to pedal my way back to Trower, it was back to dark-dark gray and remained that way the rest of the ride home. The only light there, was the one I'd turned on.
The birds and squirrels that visit the backyard were nowhere in sight. Confused. Thought it was still night. Same with not-a-morning-gal. She was still asleep at 10 when I brought her a cup of coffee -- and the bad news: There would be no daytime.
Bob Brackett
Napa
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!