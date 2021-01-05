So grateful for nurses and social workers at Queen of the Valley

My dad, Steve Evans, passed away at Queen of the Valley hospital on Thanksgiving Day. His 10-year battle with congestive heart failure included multiple ICU stays and surgeries, so I feel deeply familiar with hospitals. I know that nurses, not doctors, protect their patients’ holistic well-being ferociously. My routine was to bring snacks for the nursing staff every day during my dad’s hospital stays, which I couldn’t do this time because of COVID. I also used to send thank you cards when he was discharged. We never needed to rely on social workers. It wasn’t easy, but we navigated his insurance benefits to get his basic needs met. That wasn’t the case this time so a thank you card isn’t enough. Let me tell you why.
I thought I was mentally prepared to make end-of-life decisions for my dad. (There are, indeed, more than one.) My dad and I had many conversations about dying after my mom passed 20 years ago, well before his health was a problem. He never hesitated — No life support. Movies and television have poisoned us with unrealistic “pull the plug” scenes related to “life support.”
First, “life support” is actually a spectrum of medical tools that are used to keep a person’s body functioning. It's not just an on/off switch. He spent a full month in an ICU about two years ago and it was cut even further into stone for him. He didn't "want the downward spiral to last forever” and he wouldn’t depend on anyone for his most basic needs, including me. Being that vulnerable and (according to him) useless would be the death of what comprised his identity, his sense of self, which is worse than physical death. All this together, I thought I was prepared.
No one is ever prepared. This is my thank you to the angels among, the nurses and social workers, who help us when we are not prepared. Their job is to wade through the ugliest muck of being alive and, somehow, heal people and get them back on their feet. Nurses have been getting the praise they deserve lately, and I hope Rebecca at Queen of the Valley, as well as the other ICU nurse whose name escapes me, know they make our world better every day. If they read this, I hope they know how grateful I am to them for shining their light on one of the worst days of my life.
Social workers who work in healthcare settings aren’t getting as much attention, which is why I’m writing this.
There was a palliative care social worker at Queen of the Valley who provided me the emotional fortitude to protect and advocate for my dad’s final wishes. (Writing that sentence brought a wave of tears.) I am an independent and competent 43-year-old woman. On that day I was a 10-year-old child. I was a child with the sole responsibility of deciding when my dad would die.
It's emotional torture to think of it this way. Early on into our conversation, the social worker said to me, “this is not your decision. You are not making a decision. You are carrying out what your father already decided he wanted for himself.” Her tone of voice was warm but steadied, confident. I needed to hear that. She spoke with me for almost an hour. I was an emotional mess, I was by myself, and she used a skillful balance of compassion and strength to calm the chaos that was keeping me from protecting my dad’s final wishes.
If I were a better writer, you would feel the relief, the utter relief, these women provide through this kind of skillful caregiving. I am so grateful to you.
Erin Evans
San Diego