So grateful for nurses and social workers at Queen of the Valley

No one is ever prepared. This is my thank you to the angels among, the nurses and social workers, who help us when we are not prepared. Their job is to wade through the ugliest muck of being alive and, somehow, heal people and get them back on their feet. Nurses have been getting the praise they deserve lately, and I hope Rebecca at Queen of the Valley, as well as the other ICU nurse whose name escapes me, know they make our world better every day. If they read this, I hope they know how grateful I am to them for shining their light on one of the worst days of my life.

Social workers who work in healthcare settings aren’t getting as much attention, which is why I’m writing this.

There was a palliative care social worker at Queen of the Valley who provided me the emotional fortitude to protect and advocate for my dad’s final wishes. (Writing that sentence brought a wave of tears.) I am an independent and competent 43-year-old woman. On that day I was a 10-year-old child. I was a child with the sole responsibility of deciding when my dad would die.