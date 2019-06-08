Sometimes even the most charismatic and polished leaders need a moment to allow their authenticity and compassion to come through and resonate with their audience. Such was the case at the June 4 American Canyon City Council meeting.
With agenda items focused on proclaiming the month of June as Pride Month and raising the rainbow flag at City Hall, council members took a moment to share why acknowledging and supporting the LGBTQ community and all marginalized communities are both meaningful and important to them.
I saw so much strength in their vulnerability and willingness to share their own personal stories and experiences.
Thank you to Mayor Garcia, Vice-Mayor Aboudamous and Council Members Leary, Oro and Joseph for approving and immediately proclaiming the month of June as Pride Month in support of the LGBTQ community, and for agreeing to raise the rainbow flag in American Canyon on Friday morning. I’m so impressed by your leadership.
Juan Cisneros
Napa