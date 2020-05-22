So many things we don't know

As we pass the two month anniversary of shelter-in-place, it dawned upon me just how little we know about the coronavirus, how much we are not even close to knowing and if we ever will to any satisfactory degree.
We don't know what percentage of adults are asymptomatic. Or what percentage of children are asymptomatic.
We don’t know when states will be able to test everyone who has symptoms.
We don’t know if the United States could ever deploy the number of tests — as many as 22 million per day — needed to implement mass testing and quarantining.
We don’t know if or when researchers will develop a successful vaccine.
We don’t know what a general election in a pandemic will look like.
We don’t know what effects lost school time will have on children.
We don’t know if the United States’s current and future government stimulus will stave off an economic collapse.
We don’t know whether the economy will bounce back in the form of a “v curve.”
Or whether it’ll be a long recession.
Or whether it’ll be a Great Depression.
Or whether it’ll be a “Greater Depression.”
We don’t know when we might be able to return to the way things where just a few months ago. Or even something that resembles those pre-Covid-19 days of yore.
We don't know how this virus got so bad when there are so many middle-aged women with healing crystals.
We don’t know for certain if the virus will subside as the Northern Hemisphere enters the warmer months of spring and summer, as other viruses do.
We don't even know when we will get there and we don't know if things will be far uglier once we do.
I do know that doing everything right will not guarantee that we will stay healthy because so many of my fellow citizens either don't know that what they are doing will only cause the case and death counts to grow or they simply don't care.
Sometimes I can't help but to think that this virus didn't originate in any country or lab. Sometimes I feel certain that it originated in our very souls.
Alfred Huete
Napa
