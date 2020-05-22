So many things we don't know

We don’t know when we might be able to return to the way things where just a few months ago. Or even something that resembles those pre-Covid-19 days of yore.

We don't know how this virus got so bad when there are so many middle-aged women with healing crystals.

We don’t know for certain if the virus will subside as the Northern Hemisphere enters the warmer months of spring and summer, as other viruses do.

We don't even know when we will get there and we don't know if things will be far uglier once we do.

I do know that doing everything right will not guarantee that we will stay healthy because so many of my fellow citizens either don't know that what they are doing will only cause the case and death counts to grow or they simply don't care.

Sometimes I can't help but to think that this virus didn't originate in any country or lab. Sometimes I feel certain that it originated in our very souls.

Alfred Huete

Napa