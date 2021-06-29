So much for the Public Trust

Had the city selected one of the six affordable housing proposals that were offered in 2011 instead of rejecting every one of them, the Calderon lawsuit wouldn’t have been necessary. Now, 10 years later, we have a mandate to build a whopping 240 affordable housing units. That number is so high in part because of the city’s failure to keep up with affordable and workforce housing needs.

The current Pacaso lawsuit could have been avoided had former council member David Knudsen’s warning about fractional home sales and his call for action last year been heeded. But no. Instead, three council members opposed his suggestion, and nothing was done. Two are still serving their term.

If there is going to be another lawsuit, I suspect it will involve commercial development vs. public trust if or when development of any kind in St. Helena can even be considered given our critical water crisis. I truly hope I am wrong about that, particularly considering the significant amount of general fund money and countless staff hours the city has already wasted over the years fighting and losing lawsuits.